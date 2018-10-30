Jackets aim to build on modest winning streak vs. Red Wings

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For the second time this month, the Detroit Red Wings and the Columbus Blue Jackets will square off on Tuesday night.

The teams met in the second opener on Oct. 4 in Detroit and the Blue Jackets came away with a 3-2 victory in overtime.

The first month of the season has gone much better for the Blue Jackets (6-4-0) than for the Red Wings (2-7-1).

Columbus enters its final game in October at Nationwide Arena with a two-game winning streak after Artemi Panarin's overtime goal gave the Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night in Nationwide Arena.

The "Breadman" contributed three points in the win. He now has five goals and 10 assists in the first 15 games.

Panarin also scored the overtime winner in the opener between the Blue Jackets and Red Wings.

"He does what 'Bread' does," Blue Jackets center Pierre-Luc Dubois said. "He just picks his spot and puts it where he wants to. It's a hard shot to stop and a hard shot to get it there, but he's Artemi Panarin. He gets goals like that often. It doesn't really surprise anybody anymore."

The Blue Jackets' top line, which consists of Dubois, Panarin and Cam Atkinson, continues to be productive. Each finished with three points against the Sabres. Atkinson scored two goals within 31 seconds during the second period.

Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella remains cautiously optimistic about the way the team is playing. He still sees too much inconsistency from period to period.

"We got a good group here," Tortorella said. "I really like the team and I think we're beginning to show more personality, but you just never know. It's a box of chocolates. You just never know what you're going to get from shift to shift at certain times, and I guess that's just what the game is."

Joonas Korpisalo was in goal for the Blue Jackets' opening win in Detroit and remains unbeaten in four games this season. He has started the past two games rather than No. 1 goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

Story Continues

Detroit hopes that better times are ahead after registering their first win of the season at home on Sunday with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars.

"I think we've kept our way about us," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. "When we have gotten scored on or things have gone the wrong way, we've stayed in and kept our chin up and just kept playing. It's something we talked about and I think it's a credit to the players in the room.

"They've done a good job of that -- understanding that games are long and let's just worry about the shift that's in front of us and continue to worry about the games in front of us -- just like we need to continue to worry about the games that are in front of us and not worry about anything after or prior."

Center Dylan Larkin, who leads the Red Wings in goals (four) and points (nine), believes the win will energize his teammates.

"We stuck together, we didn't get rattled, we didn't fold, we didn't take unnecessary penalties," Larkin said. "We stuck together -- that was the most important part. And it does feel good in here today. We can build off that."

The Red Wings will be without center Frans Nielson for the next two games and center Andreas Athanasiou is listed by doubtful for Tuesday, both with undisclosed injuries.

"We all need to step up when you lose key players," Larkin said.

Rookie Michael Rasmussen will be asked to step into a bigger role to fill the void.

"We need some centers and he's somebody who's done it, so that's why I'll put him at some shifts at center," Blashill said.

The game in Columbus will be Rasmussen's 10th with the Red Wings. That means his entry-level contract kicks in.

The 6-foot-6 Rasmussen could still be sent back to juniors, but it appears unlikely at this point. He has no goals and one assist.

"We told him as of today you're staying and you're playing through those games," Blashill said. "I think the biggest thing that we would focus on is we need to win, but we also need to make sure that we're doing the best thing we can for Michael Rasmussen long term.

"Our assessment as we stand here today is the best thing to do is to keep him here and keep playing."