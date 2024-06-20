Jackalopes’ pitching struggles continue in blowout loss to Raptors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — One night after allowing 25 runs in a lopsided 25-13 loss in Game 1 against the Ogden Raptors, the Jackalopes surrendered 21 runs in another blowout loss to Ogden tonight.

The Lopes drop to 8-18 with the 21-5 defeat at Suplizio Field.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.