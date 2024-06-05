Jackalopes drop home opener to Owlz, 17-7

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It’s a new season for the Grand Junction Jackalopes, but it has not been a banner start thus far for GJ.

Entering their first game at Suplizio Field in 2024, the Lopes had dropped 9 of their first 12 games — all away from home.

Tonight, they welcomed a 9-3 Northern Colorado Owlz team who kept their great start rolling.

With the game tied at one in the 2nd, Henry George hit a 3-run rocket into right field. Owlz led 4 to 1. Soon they lead 12-2. The Lopes aimed to battle back thanks to a 3-run shot from returning catcher Austin Chouinard as they got within five.

But after that, it was all Owlz. As they fly passed the Jackalopes 17-7.

The Owlz remain tied atop the Pioneer League standings at 10-3, as the Jackalopes remain in 10th place at 3-10.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.