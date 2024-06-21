Jackalopes’ “Dad Bod Night” game postponed due to weather

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Unfortunate news for all the dads out there, game 3 of the 6-game series between the Jackalopes and Raptors – scheduled as “Dad Bod Night” – has been postponed to Saturday.

Scheduled to begin at 6:35, the game was rescheduled due to the harsh weather that hit the Grand Valley this afternoon.

Saturday will feature a 7-inning double-header with the first game beginning at 4 pm.

It’s unclear at this time which game will be the Dad Bod night make-up game.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.