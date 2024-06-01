JACKALOPE festival in Virginia Beach entices thrill seekers to attend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The JACKALOPE festival was one of the major events that kicked off this weekend in Virginia Beach.

The sports festival was scheduled for May 31 through June 2 near Neptune’s Park. Attendees can see a thrilling spotlight on the vert scene, street skateboarding, bouldering, freestyle motocross, BMX, BASE jumping and skimboarding.

“The infectious energy of the Virginia Beach community has made participants want to push their performances even farther, without a doubt,” said Micah Desforges, Founding President of TRIBU and producer of the JACKALOPE series. “The welcome we received from the municipality and public, in addition to these supercharged performances, will remain etched in our memories forever. We created history last year at Virginia Beach, which resulted in the production of an original North American series.”

The festival hosts more than 500 men and women athletes in 7 sports and features international-level competitions with eight countries.

Check with WAVY.com for updates

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.