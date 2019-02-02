Jack wishes 'friend of 53 years' Miller well on final day of broadcast career
Johnny Miller is signing off for the final time after NBC Sports' broadcast of the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Longtime friend and rival Jack Nicklaus was among the first on Saturday to thank him for his contributions and wish him well going forward.
Today my friend of 53 years, Johnny Miller, signs off for the last time in the @NBCSports @GolfChannel booth.
Johnny, be it inside the ropes or inside the broadcast booth, Barbara & I want to let you know how grateful we are for the great things you’ve done for the game of golf!
— Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) February 2, 2019
Most important, thank you Johnny for being a great friend to my family & me.
Our days of battling on course are well behind us, and you’ve nipped me on kids (6 to 5) and grandkids (24 to 22). But there is one thing you know, Johnny, and that is, you’ll never out-fish me! 😉 pic.twitter.com/38AMlVsib2
