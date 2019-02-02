Jack wishes 'friend of 53 years' Miller well on final day of broadcast career

Longtime friend and rival Jack Nicklaus is bidding Johnny Miller a fond farewell in what will be Miller's final broadcast today.

Johnny Miller is signing off for the final time after NBC Sports' broadcast of the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Longtime friend and rival Jack Nicklaus was among the first on Saturday to thank him for his contributions and wish him well going forward.

