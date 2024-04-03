Jack Walsh: Versatile Ospreys back signs new contract

Jack Walsh (R) signed for Ospreys after speaking to head coach Toby Booth (L) [Huw Evans picture agency]

Ospreys back Jack Walsh has signed a new deal to stay with the Welsh side.

Walsh, who has played at fly-half and full-back, has scored 131 points in 31 Ospreys games since joining from Exeter in May 2022.

"I'm enjoying my rugby at the moment, so it's great to be able to continue my career with the Ospreys," said Walsh.

"There's a quality bunch of players and coaches at this team, we're a tight-knit group going well this season with a young squad that has potential."

Walsh, 24, was born in Florida and is a former Australia Under-18s fly-half.

A product of the New South Wales Waratahs academy, Walsh joined Exeter from Sydney club Manley Marlins in 2020.

"We were happy to get this one over the line," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"Jack has been a real Swiss army knife for us since he joined. When you consider the skillset he possesses, his rugby league background and versatility, he's a player a lot of coaches would like.

"Jack has great maturity and understands the modern game well. He enjoys the responsibility and puts his hand up in big moments."