Jack Sprague Hall of Fame nominee bio

Early success on local short tracks in Michigan led Jack Sprague to North Carolina and a legendary career in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

After winning several track championships in the NASCAR Weekly Series, Sprague found his footing with the formation of the Truck Series in 1995.

He finished fifth in the series‘ inaugural season and followed with an impressive streak which saw him finish first or second in the standings in five of six years (1996-2001).

Sprague won Truck Series championships in 1997, 1999 and 2001 for Hendrick Motorsports, becoming the first three-time champion in series history.

In 297 starts, he captured 32 poles and 28 wins, finding Victory Lane everywhere from short tracks to Daytona.

Sprague‘s success in the formative years of the Craftsman Truck Series have made him one of the all-time greats of the series.

Jack Sprague bio

Born: Aug. 8, 1964

Hometown: Spring Lake, Michigan

Championships (3)

Truck — 1997, 1999, 2001