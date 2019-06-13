Jack shares images from champions reunion at Cypress Point

While the active champions in this week's field were playing practice rounds at Pebble Beach, another batch of U.S. Open winners was having a reunion before the reunion — at Cypress Point.

We already know that Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth "shut the place down" after the Reunion of Champions dinner Tuesday night, but Jack Nicklaus is now giving us a look at the pre-party (better party?) that took place earlier in the day.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"#ReunionOfChampions! Honored to join great friend @tomwatson.pga to chair the Reunion of Champions, which saw 32 of 36 living @usopengolf Champions reunite this week at #PebbleBeach," Nicklaus wrote.

"After 16 of us enjoyed a “spirited” (translated: talking smack & relentless needling) round at Cypress Point — where I joined @gary.player, Jerry Pate & Hale Irwin — the past champs, and their spouses and girlfriends shared an evening of friendship and story-telling. Thanks @usga for a truly special day!"

Story continues

The only way Tuesday could have gotten any better for the Cypress crew is if they had managed to double dip with another 18 at Pebble before dinner. But they could probably do that anytime they want anyway.

Must be nice.