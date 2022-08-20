Jack Sanborn named PFF’s highest-graded defensive rookie this NFL preseason

In addition to earning the title of highest-graded NFL linebacker in zone coverage from week 1 of the preseason, former Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn was named by Pro Football Focus as their top-graded defensive rookie as well.

Sanborn earned a 94.1 grade in week 1 after a dominant performance over the Kansas City Chiefs, which was highlighted by a fantastic interception. The Chicago Bears’ undrafted rookie ranked just higher than the Browns’ third-round pick, Martin Emerson, and 49ers’ fifth-round pick, Samuel Womack.

The former Badgers’ linebacker also had a phenomenal performance in his preseason week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, where he finished with seven total tackles.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire