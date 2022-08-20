Jack Sanborn named PFF’s highest-graded defensive rookie this NFL preseason

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wade Flavion
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jack Sanborn
    Jack Sanborn
    American football player (born 2000)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

In addition to earning the title of highest-graded NFL linebacker in zone coverage from week 1 of the preseason, former Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn was named by Pro Football Focus as their top-graded defensive rookie as well.

Related: Jack Sanborn leads all NFL linebackers this preseason in this PFF stat

Sanborn earned a 94.1 grade in week 1 after a dominant performance over the Kansas City Chiefs, which was highlighted by a fantastic interception. The Chicago Bears’ undrafted rookie ranked just higher than the Browns’ third-round pick, Martin Emerson, and 49ers’ fifth-round pick, Samuel Womack.

The former Badgers’ linebacker also had a phenomenal performance in his preseason week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, where he finished with seven total tackles.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

Recommended Stories