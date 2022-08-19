Jack Sanborn leads all NFL linebackers this preseason in this PFF stat

On Thursday afternoon, Pro Football Focus tweeted out their highest-graded linebackers in zone coverage so far in the NFL preseason. Former Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn was given the highest grade of all linebackers with a 91.7.

This rating is no surprise after Sanborn’s outstanding preseason debut, where he finished with 7 total tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and a pass defended. The Deer Park, Ill., native went undrafted in May but was able to sign with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent.

Sanborn has been turning heads thus far with the Bears, and it will hopefully be enough for the talented former Wisconsin Badger to make the final roster.

Highest graded Linebackers in zone coverage so far this Preseason: 🥇 Jack Sanborn: 91.7

🥈 Channing Tindall: 88.5 pic.twitter.com/F4ecTwR1Mt — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 18, 2022

