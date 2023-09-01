Jack Sadowsky, Carson Willich headline Iowa State football's youth movement at linebacker

AMES – If there figures to be a recurring talking point this season for Iowa State football and coach Matt Campbell, the first few weeks of practice suggests the team’s youth will be it.

It’s more than just expectation-setting, though, after a 4-8 campaign – it's the truth. The Cyclones are expected to start a freshman or a sophomore at nearly half the positions on both sides of the ball.

While starting a freshman quarterback – which Iowa State almost certainly will – or an unproven running back – which Iowa State certainly will – gets most of the attention, the position that may best illustrate how green the Cyclones are is linebacker.

Iowa State is slated to start a true freshman, Jack Sadowsky V, at middle linebacker and a redshirt freshman, Carson Willich, at strong-side linebacker in the season-opener Saturday against Northern Iowa (1 p.m.; EPSN+).

“We’ve got a lot of young guys,” Willich said. “We’re all ready to play. We’re hungry. We’re ready. We’re all ready for this week.

“I think it’s going to take all of us. We don’t know who coach has in yet. We’re just going to be ready for whenever our name is called, and I think that’s a good thing.”

Sadowksy was a three-star recruit coming out of Batavia, Illinois, but the 6-foot-2, 245-pounder has immediately drawn comparisons to the last true freshman to start at linebacker for the Cyclones – Mike Rose, one of the best ever to play the position at Iowa State.

Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith (7) runs from Iowa State linebacker Carson Willich (14) during a game in 2022. Willich will be asked to make a major step forward for the ISU defense in 2023.

“You came out of spring ball and you were as impressed as anybody of this young guy, the ability to step in,” Campbell said of Sadowky. “The last time that’s happened here was Mike Rose, and Mike and Jack have some very similar characteristics. Both highly intelligent. Both very football savvy.”

Sadowsky picked the Cyclones over the likes of Kansas State and Louisville, and joined the program as an early enrollee this winter.

“It’s really impressive for a young guy to learn all the things that he’s learned,” said defensive coordinator Jon Heacock. “He’s had a great spring and fall. Look forward to seeing what he brings.

“Jack’s done a tremendous job with the opportunity that he’s had.”

Willich appeared in four games last season as a true freshman after missing his senior year of high school with an injury.

“The big thing for me is experience,” Willich said. “Just getting experience playing, learning from the vets – knowing what they’re doing, how they do their thing really helped me coming into this season.

“I think those four games were huge experience for me. Coming into this season, I’m ready. I feel like I have a good sense of the game.”

Counterbalancing the inexperience of Willich and Sadowsky is Gerry Vaughn, who led the team in tackles last season as the weakside linebacker and is in his sixth season in the program.

“He provides a lot of experience,” Willich said. “He’s got the mind. All the different formations and stuff – he knows it. For him, he does have a lot of guys going up to him asking questions.

“I would say he’s just a mastermind within the defense.”

