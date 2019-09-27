Jack Roush gets rare redo in bringing Buescher back to Roush Fenway

Chris Buescher called his return to Roush Fenway Racing “a homecoming of sorts” as he joined the team’s brass Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Team founder Jack Roush had different terminology, calling it a chance to wash away a regret.

“It’s not often in real life that you have a chance to redo a mistake,” Roush said. “I figured as I look back at the 32 years that I’ve been involved with stock-car racing, the decisions I’ve made that I wish I could’ve made over. Fortunately, this is the one that I can make over.”

Buescher was named Wednesday as the new driver of Roush Fenway’s No. 17 Ford for the 2020 Monster Energy Series. He’ll replace Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who will complete his seventh season behind the wheel of the No. 17 at the end of the year.

Buescher is returning to Roush Fenway as a former member of the team‘s development driver program. He first joined RFR in 2009 and went on to win the 2012 ARCA Series championship with Roulo Brothers Racing. He made his Xfinity Series debut in 2011 and then became full time in 2014. The next year, his last at the time with RFR, Buescher won Roush his eighth NASCAR championship, leading the Xfinity Series standings for 24 consecutive weeks.

Buescher, 26, departs JTG Daugherty Racing, his Cup Series home for the last three seasons. He will reunite with Roush Fenway, which fielded his cars during his run to the Xfinity Series championship in 2015.