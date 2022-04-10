Jack Roslovic's hat trick, four-points lead Blue Jackets to spirited OT win over Red Wings

DETROIT — Their coach was not pleased with how the Blue Jackets played in their previous game.

In fact, Brad Larsen couldn’t stand his team’s effort Thursday in a lackluster loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in Cam Atkinson’s first return to Nationwide Arena. He wasn’t thrilled with the effort on Tuesday, either, after the Jackets downed the Flyers in Philly.

So, the first-year NHL head coach challenged his players Saturday at Little Caesar’s Arena to jack their intensity back up to where it’d been prior to those games – which they did in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

“How we play is important and you want the result because that’s why we’re here,” Larsen said. “We’re here to win hockey games, and when you put in an effort and don’t win it, it gets harder and harder. So, I thought they put in a real solid effort tonight.”

Jack Roslovic led the way with his second career NHL hat trick and a career-high four points with a three goals and an assist, including the winner 3:19 into OT off Gustav Nyquist’s pass.

Detroit Red Wings center Oskar Sundqvist (70) is held by Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Zach Werenski finished with three assists, Nyquist assisted on two and the Jackets got their other two goals from rookie Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth. Elvis Merzlikins earned the win in net with 34 saves for the Blue Jackets (34-33-6), who didn’t have center Sean Kuraly after he received a positive COVID-19 test result.

“Whenever I can help the team in scoring goals, it’s important and it feels good,” said Roslovic, who set a new career-high in goals with his 13th, 14th and 15th of the season. “We talked about trying to find the identity of the team and trying to play within it, so everyone’s trying to do that and tonight it just works out.”

The game itself was physical and included several post-whistle scrums that resulted in jabs being thrown both physically and verbally in both directions.

Detroit Red Wings left wing Jakub Vrana (15) scores on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Roslovic put Columbus in front 3-2 at 4:04 of the third and then sent Danforth a pass for a redirection goal 8:30 later for a 4-2 lead that felt like a dagger. Instead, the Red Wings tied it 4-4 on goals 58 seconds apart by Dylan Larkin and Jakub Vrana — who finished with two in the game.

That led to an OT controlled by the Blue Jackets, who ended it when Nyquist took a no-look pass from Roslovic and fed it right back for the winner.

“That’s how we have to play,” Werenski said. “I said that before and I think we’re going to stick with that in the last nine games here. That’s our standard. Obviously, it sucks giving up a lead in the third like that, but we stuck with it, we found a way and I thought we competed hard.”

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) holds Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44) while an official tries to separate Tyler Bertuzzi (59) during a fight in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Columbus Blue Jackets center Jack Roslovic (96) shoots as Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) defends in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. Roslovic scored a goal on the shot. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

