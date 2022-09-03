Jack Plummer's best plays from Cal's 34-13 win over UC Davis

The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) KJ Jefferson threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 62 yards and another score to lead No. 19 Arkansas past No. 23 Cincinnati, 31-24, on Saturday. Jefferson ran for the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter, threw a jump-pass touchdown to Trey Knox in the second and found Jadon Haselwood for another score in the third. Cincinnati was held scoreless in the first half despite four of its seven drives reaching Arkansas territory.