Jack Plummer smoked USC one year ago, tries to double the fun vs Trojans in Holiday Bowl

Jack Plummer is no stranger to the USC Trojans. Plummer is the quarterback of the Louisville Cardinals. He will face the Men of Troy in the 2023 Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Wednesday.

Remember: Plummer was at Cal last season. He played USC and its shaky defense. Plummer is not a brilliant quarterback, but this USC defense has a way of making ordinary quarterbacks look great. We knew USC was wobbly on defense last year, but we didn’t think Plummer would torch the Trojans — he was going to make some plays, but it turns out that he did even more than what we anticipated:

We covered last year’s Cal-USC game and had this to say:

“It did come as a surprise that the Trojans made California Golden Bear quarterback Jack Plummer look like Aaron Rodgers for much of the game, especially the fourth quarter.”

“Charmin-soft coverage, not taking away routes, not being especially physical with typically unimposing Cal receivers, and the list goes on: USC flunked in the secondary. Giving up over 400 passing yards to a Cal offense which struggled to score against Colorado is beyond belief.”

Plummer knows that D’Anton Lynn, USC’s new defensive coordinator, will not coach the Trojans in this game. That could be the edge Plummer needs to smoke USC’s defense one more time.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire