Jack O'Connell interview: Growing up in Spain, going out with an England star and why Sheffield United's overlapping centre-backs work so well

Jack O’Connell can be found on his days off hitting the pads in an old-school boxing gym in north Liverpool which, on Thursday morning, is home to aspiring fighters, one mixed martial arts world champion and a footballer who will be facing Manchester United on Sunday.

O’Connell is the Premier League success story you may not have heard of, unless you happen to be a Sheffield United fan. A left-footed centre-back, he has played every minute of all 12 games in his first top-flight season, and he is ominpresent in Opta’s rankings for defenders. His touchmap on any given game is a thing of wonder for a centre-half – speckled heavily down the left wing. He does all the conventional defending as well as being one of Chris Wilder’s famous overlapping centre-backs.

He pauses for a breather and leans on the ropes. Come the next day he will be preparing to face Marcus Rashford, Antony Martial and the rest, but this is how he loves to keep sharp for Sheffield United, currently in fifth place and something of a revelation. No newly-promoted team have conceded fewer goals after 12 games – nine – and that only tells part of the story.

“People think because we are newly-promoted that we just sit behind the ball and defend and that’s why we have the top clean sheets [five] but it’s not,” O’Connell says. “Me and Bash [Chris Basham] are overlapping and we are quite expansive if anything. But we still keep clean sheets. So we have to be good one-on-one defenders. Especially when you get dragged into the wide areas.”

In training Wilder consistently puts his defenders in situations where they are outnumbered. “He says we can make mistakes but we have to be good enough to recover,” O’Connell says. “He gives you that confidence.”

Later, over lunch, O’Connell discusses the trigger point for the famous overlap when John Fleck, the Scottish midfielder, glances left and O’Connell knows it is time to go. Some things have to remain secret, although the preparation that goes into it is, he says, is detailed.

“Sometimes you overlap and get caught but that is the risk you are prepared to take,” he says. “Because that’s what makes us different. That’s what we are good at. You might as well go toe-to-toe with them. That’s what got us there. Why change?”

As a former England Under-19s captain, O’Connell is, in some respects, the classic Liverpudlian schoolboy prodigy. He is also a grafter who has had to go the long way round to make a professional career. He was playing men’s football at 16 in the North-West Counties League. He has played in all four top divisions and won promotion from three. He has had three loan spells with Rochdale and others at York City and Rotherham. At 25 he already has 270 senior career appearances under his belt. His career, like so many top English players, was made in the Football League, and he has had to work for his Premier League chance.

Yet he is also very different. Growing up in Liverpool’s Norris Green neighbourhood, which has unfairly or otherwise attracted a degree of notoriety, his life changed dramatically when he was nine years old. The youngest of four brothers, his mother Sharon, who raised the boys on her own, decided the family was moving to Spain. O’Connell was thrown into the state school system in Málaga without a word of the language, and thrived at the local football club.

“The coach never used to call me by his name, so it was ‘Guiri! Guiri!’ [the colloquialism for foreigner, and not always a compliment],” he says.

“Oh my God, it was ruthless – a shock to the system. It was only Sunday league and the coach could go off his head. I could understand a bit and I had a lad in the team who could speak English. We used to train three times a week. Growing up in Liverpool it was how far you could strike it, how well you could tackle. In Spain it was totally different, working on technique in every training session.”

O’Connell learned Spanish but he also experienced a football culture very few inner-city English kids do. He remembers small details, like the way his coach insisted each boy bring a piece of fruit to eat after training which broke his habit of having a chocolate bar. A few years earlier, his club, Atlético Benamiel, had produced the Real Madrid midfielder Isco and by the time the family moved back to Merseyside three years later, Atlético Madrid and Málaga had expressed interest in O’Connell.

Everton dragged their feet over signing him and when at last O’Connell accepted a scholarship with Blackburn Rovers he was already in the sixth form. It was there he met the other top footballer in his school year, his girlfriend Alex Greenwood, a 43-cap England international and currently left-back at Lyon, the best club side in the women’s game. How did they meet? She sent him a text to wish him well in a trial at Everton, where Greenwood had played since the age of six, and they became an item soon after.

O’Connell is glowing about his girlfriend’s ability. “Wand of a left foot,” he says. Do they discuss football and one another’s performances? “All the time. We talk about football just like a normal couple. Well, I think it’s normal, because we have been together so long. She probably watches more football than me. I like boxing and NFL but she just loves football so any time there is a game on we will watch it. I try to watch her play, although it’s difficult now. When she was at Manchester United [last season] I would try to get there or watch it on MUTV.”

He rented a place in the south of France to watch last summer’s women’s World Cup and happily took his place among the team’s HABs (husbands and boyfriends). “We’re both really fitness freaks,” he says. “On holiday we can never really enjoy ourselves because we are in the gym every morning.

"In Dubai there was a little football pitch and we were playing goal to goal, I was so lost in it, I got completely sunburnt. If there is a ball we will get it out and play”’

His own pro career started in traditional style. Aged 18, on his first day on loan at Rotherham United, Steve Evans bawled him out. “Absolutely nailed me in front of the dressing room,” he says. “All the lads said, ‘Don’t worry he does it to everyone.’” He got the taste for it and with no first team opportunity at Blackburn, York insisted on a trial before they took him on loan. At the time he was captain of an England Under-19s team that included Jordan Pickford, John Stones and Eric Dier but he figured that if York could give him first team games he would do the trial.

After York, he had three loan spells at Rochdale under the mercurial Keith Hill, another key influence. It never worked out for him at Brentford who bought him in January 2015. The following summer he had a choice of Fulham in the Championship or Sheffield United in League One and chose the latter.

He cost Sheffield United £200,000. There have been two promotions in three years under Wilder, and O’Connell has played virtually every game.

In March he will graduate from Manchester Metropolitan University with a BSc in exercise sports science to go with his personal training qualifications. He always loved fitness. His mother Sharon used to run marathons and on her training runs all four brothers would follow her around Liverpool on their bikes. Quite a family: Nicky, a former Royal Air Force engineer, is now Jack’s agent; Oliver is a biochemist in Switzerland and Dylan is a wind turbine engineer.

Sunday will be seven years since Jack made his senior debut for Rotherham away at Exeter City in League Two. Now he is playing against Manchester United for one of the best defences in the Premier League – and a simple glance back at his career will tell you how much he has earned it.