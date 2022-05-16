Jack Nicklaus turned down more than $100 million to be face of Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf

Greg Norman has long been leading the charge for the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Investments and its new series of events slated to begin in June outside London, but the two-time Open champion wasn’t the only person who was made an offer.

According to a Fire Pit Collective story published on Monday morning, 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus turned down not just one, but two offers to lead the new golf entity that has caused a stir in professional golf over the last year.

“I was offered something in excess of $100 million by the Saudis, to do the job probably similar to the one that Greg (Norman) is doing,” said Nicklaus. “I turned it down. Once verbally, once in writing. I said, ‘Guys, I have to stay with the PGA Tour. I helped start the PGA Tour.’”

Nicklaus was a 73-time winner on Tour, only trailing Sam Snead and Tiger Woods, who both have 82 victories.

Despite a handful of players requesting releases to play in the first LIV Golf event, last week Golfweek broke the news that the Tour had denied releases for the likes of Robert Garrigus, Lee Westwood and Phil Mickelson and the rest who made requests.

Tuesday, May 17, is the deadline by which players must request waivers to compete in the second Saudi event, scheduled for July 1-3 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon.

PGA Tour policy does not permit releases to be granted for events played against its own schedule in North America, so no applications for that tournament were expected to be granted.

