Jack Nicklaus: 'No problem' if 14th hole is drivable one round at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio – Muirfield Village’s 14th hole delivered plenty of excitement last week, and we could be in store for more fireworks at The Memorial.

Officials moving up the tee on 14 three of the four rounds to make it drivable for everyone in the field. The final round was particularly dramatic, with the final group showing the myriad ways to play the 308-yard hole: Justin Thomas laid up with a short iron, wedged close and made birdie; Viktor Hovland missed his target by a few yards, found the water and made bogey; and Collin Morikawa threaded the gap and gave himself a good look for eagle, which he two-putted for birdie. Throughout the week the hole produced three eagles, but also seven doubles or worse.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday at the Memorial Tournament, host Jack Nicklaus was asked whether he’d like to see the players give it a go at 14 this week.

“They’ve asked me if we could play it up one day, and I said, ‘Sure, I have no problem having that being a drivable par 4 if that’s part of what you want to do in the round," he said. "It’s OK with me.’”

Nicklaus said the 14th is his favorite hole on the course. Even from the back tee, at about 380 yards, players could be tempted to drive the green if the hole is downwind.

Then Nicklaus dropped his humblebrag: “I’ve actually made three 2s on that hole, so I’ve had a little bit of success. I made one (eagle) from the fairway, two from driving the ball up off the side of the green. Not in a tournament, but I have done that.”