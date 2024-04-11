Jack Nicklaus had a sweet flag bag during the Masters 2024 Honorary Starters ceremony

The Honorary Starters ceremony is one of the best parts of Masters week.

The event is steeped in tradition, and when Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson take to the tee, thousands show up and surround the first tee box at Augusta National Golf Club to watch the legends kick off the Masters annually.

This year, the trio again striped their tee shots after a two-and-a-half-hour weather delay, but the 88th Masters is underway.

However, one of the coolest parts of the Honorary Starters ceremony was Nicklaus’ bag. The 18-time major champion and six-time winner at Augusta had a sick flag bag. The bag was made with different flags from around the country, including a Masters one and St. Andrews flag.

Flag bags are common in certain parts of the country, but seeing arguably the greatest golfer of all-time using one to begin the Masters was pretty cool. What a flex.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek