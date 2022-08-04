Jack Nicklaus, Dylan Larkin headline celebrity shootout at Michigan PGA Champions event

Not only is the celebrity shootout coming back to the Ally Challenge, but one of the game's greatest stars is headlining it.

Jack Nicklaus, "The Golden Bear," will tee it up along side other famous Michigan personalities after Day 2 of the Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc.

The Ally Challenge, a PGA Tour Champions event which debuted in Sept. 2018, will run from Aug. 26-28 this year with the celebrity shootout set to tee off following the final pairing of Round 2 on Aug. 27.

The celebrities will play four holes — 10, 11, 17 and 18 — in a scramble exhibition match to benefit charity. The remaining participants will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dylan Larkin smiles after teeing for the 14th during the Rocket Mortgage Classic's Area 313 Celebrity Scramble at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on Tues., July 26, 2022.

Alongside Nicklaus, who is making his fourth appearance, will be Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, former Michigan basketball Fab Five star Jalen Rose, two-time super middleweight world champion boxer Anthony Dirrell and U.S. Adaptive Open champion golfer Kim Moore.

Nicklaus is an 18-time major champion — the most in the history of the PGA Tour — which includes six Masters, five PGA Championships, four U.S. Opens and three British Opens.

For his philanthropy and pediatric care through the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, he is one of just four people ever to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Congressional Gold Medal, and the Lincoln Medal.

Larkin meanwhile spent one year at Michigan where he led all Big Ten freshmen in points (47) before he later became the fifth-youngest player in Red Wings history to lead them in scoring with 63 points when he was 22 in the 2017-18 season.

The Fab Five, from front to back: Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, Ray Jackson and Chris Webber

Rose, now a studio analyst on ESPN for a variety of shows, is a Detroit native and played at Michigan from 1992-93. He led the team in points as a freshman (19 per game) and propelled the Wolverines to two consecutive championship games.

Dirrell, the Flint native, is 34-2-2 in his career and got his first world championship in 2014 with a victory over Sakio Bika and his second title in 2019 over Avni Yildirim. The 37-year-old Dirrell survived non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and worked his way back from a motorcycle where he suffered a broken arm and leg.

Moore, a 41-year-old from Portage, took home the inaugural United States Golf Association (USGA) Adaptive Open championship. last month with an eight-shot, wire-to-wire victory at Pinehurst No. 6 in North Carolina.

Jul 11, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Three-time Open champion Jack Nicklaus during a press conference at the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Jack Nicklaus will join Americans Bobby Jones in 1958 and Benjamin Franklin in 1759 to be awarded honorary citizenship in St. Andrews.

The Western Michigan women's coach grew up playing golf and basketball despite being born without a right foot.

All three rounds of The Ally Challenge will be broadcast on Golf Channel.

