Report: Jack Nicklaus 'done' with Masters Par 3 Contest: 'I just can’t play anymore'

The Masters Par 3 Contest is returning to Augusta, but without an icon.

After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the Par 3 Contest, one of the Masters' most famous traditions, will be played next week. But six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus, 82, has decided that his time partaking in the event has ended. However, his annual trip to Augusta has not.

“In many ways, it is the start of the golfing season,” Nicklaus said to Golfweek. “It certainly is the start of the major championship season. Even though I don’t play anymore, it’s fun to be there. It’s fun to go to the Masters dinner. I’m done with the Par 3, but toward the end of my career, I used to play every year. But I just can’t play anymore.

“And then there is the honor of hitting the opening tee shot alongside Gary Player. Now, with the addition of our good friend, Tom Watson, that will be nice. I enjoy seeing everybody. It’s like a reunion.”

The Golden Bear, who played every Masters from 1959-2005, except '99 and '02, last played the Par 3 Contest in 2019, when Gary “GT” Nicklaus Jr, Jack's grandson, carded an ace on the 112-yard eighth hole. Afterward, Jack said it "was the greatest day I’ve had at Augusta National.”

Always great to end on a high note.