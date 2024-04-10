This Jack Nicklaus-designed Las Vegas golf course that features replica holes just sold for $30.5 million

Bear’s Best in Las Vegas was a novel idea from the start — a desert-based golf course with 18 of Jack Nicklaus’ favorite holes that he’d designed on more than 200 other golf courses.

The course sits in the swanky neighborhood of Summerlin on the city’s west side, not far from the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

But the golf course, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, has been sold for $30.5 million.

According to the story, the manager of the new company that made the purchase has plenty of familiarity in the area.

The buyer is Mulligan Holdings LLC, which is headquartered in Las Vegas, but has California-based businessman Andrew Pascal listed as a manager. Pascal is the co-founder and CEO of PlayStudios, an online gaming and gambling app and website. Pascal previously was president and COO of Wynn Las Vegas from 2003-10, according to his LinkedIn profile. Also named as one of the managers of Mulligan Holdings is Mike Mixer, who is the chairman and former executive managing director and co-founder of the Colliers International Las Vegas office. The company provided the following statement via email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We will continue to prioritize the golf experience for our daily players and want to thank the incredible team that has made Bear’s Best one of the premier golf courses in the Las Vegas Valley. As we prepare for the next chapter, we look forward to redeveloping Bear’s Best into a world-class golf club, and social hub for the surrounding community, while further elevating Las Vegas as a globally recognized golf destination.”

