Jack Nicklaus criticises Augusta after low-scoring day one at The Masters
Jack Nicklaus has criticised Augusta National and its greens for lacking “fire” after a low-scoring day one at The Masters.
Heavy rain hit the Georgia property minutes after the 2020 tournament begun, forcing play to be suspended and leaving streams of water all over the course.
After play resumed, Paul Casey raced into a day one lead at seven-under, though many players still have large portions of their first rounds to conclude.
But the 18-time major winner was upset at how the players were able to attack the course, leaving 50 players under par.
READ MORE: Casey surges into Masters lead as Woods lurks in chasing pack
Nicklaus said: “In today's first round of The Masters, what little bit of golf I saw after the rain was like throwing darts.
“There was no wind to speak of, the greens had no fire in them, and everywhere the ball hit just stopped. That is hardly Augusta National at its finest or most challenging.
“That’s why you saw so many good scores.”
Nicklaus believes any players who did not shoot a score under par or at least position themselves to do so before close of play has left themselves with an uphill task to slip on that Green Jacket.
He added: “If you didn’t shoot a good score today in those conditions, you put yourself behind the 8-ball.”
This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League. Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.
Read More
Casey surges into Masters lead as Woods lurks in chasing pack
Woods serves up Champions Dinner ahead of Masters defence
Jon Rahm scores ludicrous skipping hole-in-one at The Masters warm-up