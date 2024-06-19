Jack Nicklaus attends Stanley Cup Final, bangs drum before Game 5 in Florida

Jack Nicklaus is a busy man.

Two weeks ago, he was all over Muirfield Village Golf Club hosting his Memorial Tournament for the PGA Tour. And on Tuesday night, he had a big responsibility before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Sunrise, Florida.

Nicklaus was in attendance for the matchup between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers, and he had the honor of banging the drum to fire up the crowd before the potential series-clinching game.

Sporting a Panthers’ sweater with the No. 18 on it for his number of major titles, Nicklaus helped bring the crowd to its feet before the puck dropped in Game 5.

Ultimately, the visiting Oilers won 5-3 to extend the series and send it back to Canada for Game 6.

Perhaps the Panthers needed some of Nicklaus’ ability in the clutch to close out the series.

