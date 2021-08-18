Jack Morris apologizes 'to Asian community' for referencing Shohei Ohtani on broadcast with mocking accent

Jason Owens
·2 min read
In this article:
Jun 29, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; 1984 Detroit Tigers member, Jack Morris on the field prior to the game between the Washington Nationals and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Jack Morris used a mocking accent while saying that the Tigers should "be very very careful" when pitching to Shohei Ohtani. (Gregory J. Fisher/Reuters)

Jack Morris apologized after using a mocking accent to introduce Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday's game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels. 

The Hall of Fame pitcher who spent most of his career in Detroit now works as a color analyst calling Tigers games for Bally Sports. When asked how the Tigers should approach pitching to Ohtani early in the game, Morris said they should "be very very careful" with the Japanese phenom while using a mocking accent.

Before Ohtani's plate appearance in the ninth inning Morris announced that "it's been brought to my attention." He then apologized for his earlier commentary regarding Ohtani.

Morris' apology

"I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful to Jose — err, Shoehei Ohtani," Morris said. "I did not intend for any offensive thing, and I apologize if I did. 

"I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy and don't blame a pitcher for walking him."

Morris, 66, pitched 18 years in MLB from 1977 to 1994. He spent 14 seasons with the Tigers before winning a World Series with the Minnesota Twins in 1991. He's in his second stint in the Tigers broadcast booth after stepping away from his part-time role as a game analyst in 2016.

