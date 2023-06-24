Jack Moran details his first Power Five offer and talks about his relationship with Rutgers football

Jack Moran is going to be a name to watch this fall, with the New Jersey quarterback looking to be one of the top quarterbacks not just in the state but the region. Several Big Ten programs are tracking Moran including Rutgers football.

Moran, the starting quarterback at The Hun School (Princeton, N.J.), was offered this week by Maryland, is a prototypical pro-style quarterback. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, the class of 2025 prospect already looks the part of a Power Five quarterback.

Factor in a strong arm, good accuracy as well as footwork and Moran should be turning more heads this summer and fall with an offer list that is likely to expand and grow.

He updated Rutgers Wire this week to discuss his recruitment, especially after his offer from Maryland came in following a recent visit from offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

“Coach Gattis came to one of our spring workouts which is where I first talked to him and started building that relationship. I decided camping there would be a good next step in the process so he could see me throw in person again,” Moran said this week. “I was able to toss the ball around and further build that relationship which is when the offer came in. “(It felt) Amazing. I don’t want to say it’s been a long time coming but it’s always been a dream of mine to receive an opportunity to play college football. I’ve worked really hard the past couple of years to get to this point.”

The offer is a seminal moment for Moran, who is entering his first season as the likely the starter at The Hun.

As for Rutgers, Moran said the relationship is coming along nicely. There has not been an offer yet from the Scarlet Knights but Moran said that his time spent at camp was enjoyable.

In particular, he liked his time with offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

“Definitely knows a lot about the game. I took in every little bit of information I could when I was around him. Love his sense of humor as well,” Moran said. “He just always had something funny to add on to drills. He would relate it to something totally unrelated if that makes sense.”

Besides Ciarrocca’s dry and at times quirky sense of humor, Moran said that the feedback from Ciarrocca and head coach Greg Schiano was positive following his camp performance.

Moran is being trained by Tony Racioppi, a New Jersey-based quarterback trainer. Racioppi works with A.J. Surace, a current Rutgers commit as well as Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Racioppi is considered one of the top quarterback mentors in the nation.

This weekend, Moran will be at UConn for a camp.

In late July, he will be at Alabama followed by a trip to Penn State.

“Not too much of a relationship at either yet. Coach Rees (offensive coordinator Tommy Rees) at Alabama reached out to my quarterback trainer/offensive coordinator coach Racioppi about me and invited me out to camp,” Moran said. “I received some minor interest from a few coaches at Penn State and decided that it would be good to get out and throw it around for them too.”

