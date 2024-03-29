Jack McBain with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators
Jack McBain (Arizona Coyotes) with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators, 03/28/2024
Jack McBain (Arizona Coyotes) with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators, 03/28/2024
Clemson will now take on either North Carolina or Arizona on Saturday with a shot to reach its first ever Final Four on the line.
It wasn't efficient. But Dejounte Murray got the job done in another big scoring effort for the Hawks.
Between the 11-3 Orioles victory and the message of new owner David Rubenstein, it was all "positivity and optimism" for the O's and their fans.
What a Yankees debut for Juan Soto.
Major League Baseball opens its 2024 season on Thursday with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
The quarterback position is always a hallmark of the NFL Draft, and 2024 is no different. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon runs down what every team should do.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
For now, Léon Marchand walks in relative anonymity around campus at Arizona State. Come July, he'll be the face of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
With 26 of 30 teams in action Thursday, our experts make their predictions for the season.
One of the NWSL's top players is staying in Portland.
The NFL made a number of moves that will impact everything from how the game is played on the field. Are they good or bad? Let's take a look.
Six of the eight games have spreads fewer than seven points.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Rubenstein now owns his hometown team.
The 6-foot-9 senior is the early projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Jordan Montgomery is changing sides from the 2023 World Series.
Ahead of Opening Day, here's our ranking of the characters who will help determine how the 2024 season plays out.
The Bears will have a huge presence in Canton on Hall of Fame weekend.
The NFL changed its tune on Christmas Day games thanks to their success last season, despite this year's holiday falling on Wednesday.