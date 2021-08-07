Jack Mayfield's solo dinger
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jack Mayfield hammers a solo home run to center field for his 7th of the season, tying the game at 2 in the 6th
Jack Mayfield hammers a solo home run to center field for his 7th of the season, tying the game at 2 in the 6th
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
Team USA is one win away from earning its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in men’s basketball and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about tonight’s matchup against France. Keep reading for more information including how to watch the gold medal game, Team USA vs. France start time, TV channel
Gable Steveson, named after US wrestling legend Dan Gable, upsets Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili to win his first Olympic gold medal.
Tom Brady jokes about attending Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame induction:
The first stock report of the 2021 season takes a look at the Cowboys who were able to suit up on Thursday night. It was a good night for some of the youth, and some of the vets had a different story.
The Steelers looked good in their first preseason game of the year.
The Raiders and the Crimson Tide RB room: A perfect match.
The Detroit Lions offered Johnson a three-year contract that would pay him around $500,000 annually for appearance fees to help settle their dispute
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
How would Oklahoma State and the other Big 12 schools fit in an expanded Pac-12 Conference?
Final-round play at the Olympic women’s golf competition was suspended Saturday, but officials were planning on resuming play within an hour of the pause.
The foursome finished second behind Jamaica, which recorded the third-fastest time in history.
With Ben Roethlisberger sitting out the Hall of Fame Game, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins received plenty of chances to show Mike Tomlin each deserves the backup job. It remains a tight race after the quarterbacks’ first “test” as Tomlin refers to game action. “I thought they did a nice job, particularly from a play [more]
Zach Fulton is the third Giants lineman in the last week to announce his retirement, joining Joe Looney and Todd Davis.
After defeating France, the U.S. men's basketball team has now won 16 Olympic gold medals and four in a row since a bronze in 2004.
Find out what Big Ten coaches had to anonymously say about Penn State football in 2021
Katy Marchant’s hopes of winning gold in the keirin were ended when she was wiped out in a spectacular crash in Thursday's quarter-finals, which resulted in her Dutch rival being hospitalised.
Annika Schleu went from first to 31st when Saint Boy would not cooperate
With 10 seconds remaining, Gable Steveson trailed in the biggest wrestling match of his life by three points. When the clock hit zero, he was an Olympic gold medalist. Steveson was losing to Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 8-5 with time running out.