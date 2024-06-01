Jack, Luna, Malonga, Ambrose - Hibs' best cult hero signings

[BBC]

We asked you to name Hibs' best cult hero signings - the player that showed up with little expectation (and perhaps ability) but won over the support.

Here's what some of you said:

Colin: Matthias Jack never backed down. I had a shirt printed the first season he arrived with his name and number. Never forgiven him for changing it the next season! Still loved him and his goal against Dundee United.

Joe: Paco Luna. If only he had buried that header against Athens.

Duncan: Can think of a few 'streets will remember' sort of players. Dominque Malonga would be a good one, scored some important and quality goals for the Hibs. Scott Allan stands out as a top player who drove us forward. Ivan Sproule could change games by himself and became a cult hero for sure, with the iconic picture of him being carried at Ibrox.

Craig: Cult heroes don’t come any better than the one and only, Jimmy Boco.

Peter: Efe Ambrose. Velveteen first touch. Maverick raids forward. Acrobatic goal celebrations. Not to mention his lightning post-match dashes to the erstwhile kebab establishments of Easter Road, before the shrill blast of the the final whistle had faded into the ether. Top-tier character.

Sandy: Stan Vincent was a forward in the 1960s who couldn’t fully break into the first team because of the likes of Colin Stein and Eric Stevenson. But he did score against Hearts An Edinburgh man born and bred, and a hero to me . I started supporting Hibs in the 1960s and remembered him.

Archie: Farid El Alagui - injuries meant his game time was limited but he lit up an otherwise bleak season in the Championship with memorable moments, none more so than a last-minute goal against Hearts at Easter Road.

Anon: Cult hero? Stephane Omeonga, without a doubt. Came on the pitch from bench, first match, rallied his teammates, was an incredible motivator with pace. Off pitch, won the support of the fan base with kind, loyal manner and played Sunshine on Leith beautifully on the piano! We should never have let him go, solid midfielder.