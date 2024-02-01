Shoaib Bashir to make England Test debut – watch the video that got Ben Stokes so excited

Stokes wants one more look at the pitch in Vizag before committing to picking Bashir - Getty Images/Stu Forster

Ben Stokes believes Shoaib Bashir is ready to thrive in India, with the rookie spinner picked to make his debut in the second Test in place of the injured Jack Leach.

Leach has been ruled out of Friday’s second Test with the knee injury he sustained in the unforgettable series-opening win in Hyderabad. Leach bowled through the injury but the swelling has not gone down quickly enough. It is hoped, however, that he will be ready for the third Test in Rajkot on February 15.

In his absence, his 20-year-old Somerset team-mate Bashir will make his Test debut, five days after arriving in India a week late because of a delay to the issuing of his visa, which was believed to be due to his Pakistani heritage.

Bashir has picked up just 10 first-class wickets in six matches, but is not even the youngest bowler in the attack, with Rehan Ahmed, 19, retained. The three front-line spinners, Ahmed (two), Tom Hartley (one) and Bashir have three Test caps between them, although Joe Root, who rose to fourth in the official all-rounder rankings, has 136 appearances and bowled well in Hyderabad.

The other change sees James Anderson and his 690 Test wickets come in for Mark Wood, who went wicketless in Hyderabad. England finalised the decision on the eve of the game, having taken another look at Vizag’s red soil pitch. Captain Ben Stokes believes it will be a “good [batting] wicket for maybe a day or two” before breaking up in the heat.

“I think we always knew what we wanted,” said Stokes. “We looked at the pitch yesterday and again today just to see what change would happen after a day. if anything it just looks a little drier than yesterday.

“Obviously the forced change, Bash coming in for Leachy, was a simple one: one spinner out, one spinner in.

“There’s no worries and no issues for me that he’s [Bashir] been away from the group for a period of time, then coming back in to make his debut. It’s not like he’s forgotten how to bowl, so no conversations like that.”

Anderson’s longevity is remarkable, this will be his 22nd successive year of Test cricket. Neither Ahmed nor Bashir were born when Anderson made his Test debut in 2003. Anderson was England Test cap No 613 and Bashir will be England’s Test cap No 713, although in June 2020 Alan Jones, the Glamorgan legend, was retrospectively handed Test cap No 696. In 1970, he appeared for England against a Rest of the World side in matches that later lost their Test status. England wanted to make sure his achievements were rewarded with a Test cap.

“Bringing Jimmy’s experience, the class that he has, is great and I think it also goes under the radar how good his record in India is,” said Stokes. “Considering what Jimmy is known for – ‘the swing king’ and all that – it just proves how good a bowler he is. He has different skillsets that I will be able to exploit in Indian conditions. It’s not just picking Jimmy for the new ball, it’s the other stuff he possesses as well. it’s great that Jimmy is doing good things for the old boys out there. It’s huge credit and lots of people should look up to Jimmy considering he is where he is at 41.”

Stokes said a two-minute clip of the 20-year-old Bashir bowling to Alastair Cook in the County Championship last season was enough to convince him he had the attributes to thrive in India, despite the fact he has picked up just 10 first-class wickets in six matches.

19-year-old off-spinner Shoaib Bashir has looked very assured on first-class debut



He's bowled beautifully to Sir Alastair Cook: here's all 25 balls of their morning contest#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/WWvkg5iLOn — County Championship (@CountyChamp) June 11, 2023

Stokes acknowledged that some would see Bashir – as well as Tom Hartley, who took nine wickets on debut in Hyderabad – as “left-field” picks, before adding: “We don’t see it that way. We see it as ‘these are our best options in India’.”

England have been impressed with how the youngster has responded to a difficult fortnight in which he was locked out of India due to visa issues related to his Pakistani heritage.

“To be perfectly honest, [England’s training camp] in Abu Dhabi was the first real live look I got at Bash,” said Stokes. “The first time I saw him was on Twitter. I think the County Championship [account] put a little clip together of him bowling against Sir Alastair. I just saw something. The height he bowled from, it was very obvious that he put a lot of action, a lot of revolutions on the ball. It was something I looked at and thought, this could be pretty good for India.

“Getting someone so young with what I thought was a lot of potential into this environment was a punt worth taking, because we pick the team that we think has the ability to win us games out here. The height he delivers the ball from, the amount of natural variation that he can produce, which is a handful out here. I’ve played a lot of games out here, as a batter you know what is hard to face, especially from a spin point of view.

“I’m in a WhatsApp group with Rob Key and Baz [McCullum]. I did forward the clip on and said, ‘have a look at this, this could be something we could work with on our India tour’ and it just progressed from there. He was selected on the Lions tour and obviously the coaches on that tour fed back everything to us. When it came to selection, there wasn’t too much thought around him to be honest because everyone was very, very impressed with what Bash showed. And everything we wanted in our spin group was answered by Bashir.

“Especially the first week in Abu Dhabi he didn’t just bowl the same ball over and over again. He’s a young kid who’s finding his way and he’s a real sponge at the moment and I think that’s because of how young he is. He’s got an unbelievable coach here in Jeetan Patel and he’s also got someone in Jack Leach who’s a massive help, particularly with their Somerset connection. If he was to play on this tour the great thing he has going for him is what is there to lose? That is how I will be thinking about it if he gets the chance to play.

“Bash is in the squad, we haven’t brought him here to have an experience. If we feel we want to turn to him, we will.”

