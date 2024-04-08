Jack Jones unleashes on Patriots fans over the weekend in slew of tweets

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones obviously had time over the weekend.

The former New England Patriots defensive back unleashed on Patriots fans in a slew of tweets over the weekend. He criticized the fans for being fair-weather and even used former quarterback Mac Jones as an example.

“One day yall love mac the next day yall hate him.. one day yall love Jacc but the next day im a criminal that walk around wit guns.. raiders nation stand tall thru it all ups and downs from the time I been here fans had nothing but good things to say,” Jones posted on X.

Jack Jones also commented on how he believes Mac Jones looks happier with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He was seemingly referring to a recent video of the former Patriots quarterback opening up about his enjoyment for rapping, which is something he claimed he’s more forthcoming about now that he’s not in New England.

They said mac look happier in Jax lol it was NE it wasn’t bill NE fans 👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾x1000000000000 — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) April 6, 2024

Jack Jones then told angry Patriots fans and reporters to “cry me a river” before shutting down the conversation altogether.

Every pats fan and reporter mad rn 🤣🤣 cry me a river — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) April 7, 2024

I’m done talking about the pats fans and reporters from over there. Raider Nation from here on out.. — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) April 7, 2024

The Patriots waived Jones during the season last November. He was initially benched after reportedly missing curfew and had his snap count reduced significantly.

Last summer, before the start of the season, he was arrested at a security checkpoint at Logan International Airport after allegedly attempting to board a flight with firearms. He was released on $30,000 bail, and the charges were ultimately dropped as part of a plea deal.

Since joining the Raiders and reuniting with his former high school coach, Antonio Pierce, Jones has flashed signs of the same burgeoning playmaker that emerged onto the scene in New England in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire