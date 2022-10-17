Jack Jones trash-talked Browns fans, while locking up Amari Cooper

New England Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones continued to show why he’s an emerging star in the league by locking up Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper, when the two players went head-to-head on Sunday.

On one particular play, Jones denied a deep ball to Cooper with tight coverage and great situational awareness in regards to leveraging the sideline to his advantage. Immediately, the play elicited a chorus of boos from Browns fans that believed a flag should have been thrown for pass interference.

Jones seemed to revel in the opportunity to chirp back at the fans after the play. The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan says Jones talked a “monologue of [expletive].”

“Jack Jones just talked a whole monologue of [expletive] to nearby Browns fans after they wanted a flag on him for the second-down incompletion to Amari Cooper,” tweeted Callahan.

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with a little in-game trash talk, especially if you can back it up. And Jones has managed to do so emphatically on the football field. He seems to be turning heads every week for football fans wondering how in the world 31 other teams let him slide to No. 121 overall in the 2022 NFL draft.

This rookie clearly isn’t afraid of the challenge, and like so many other high-end cornerbacks, he doesn’t mind telling you about it, either.

List

4 takeaways from Patriots' 38-15 win over Browns

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire