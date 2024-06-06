Jack Jones named Raiders ‘ultimate X-factor’

We’re deep into the offseason when every player is poised to have a “breakout” season and/or is the “X-factor” for their respective clubs. Mainly because everyone seems to have a different idea of just who will fit either of those monickers.

What happened on Mina Kimes’ show Wednesday was two different NFL minds picking the same player independently.

Both Kimes and Gregg Rosenthal had cornerback Jack Jones as the Raiders’ “ultimate X-factor” for the upcoming season. Making for less of a conversation and more of just two people in full agreement.

Which Raiders player is the team's ultimate X factor next year?

— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 5, 2024

“Is Jack Jones that dude?” asked Rosenthal.”This guy is special. You kind of can’t teach what he has.”

“The ceiling — this is why I chose him — is the highest of any DB on this roster,” said Kimes.

Kimes points to the interception Jones had against the Charrgers last season as one of the best interceptions she’s ever seen. Here is that pick to refresh your memory.

One of the best plays by any Raiders player last season. He read it so well he almost overran it. And then to make a pick like that at point blank range. Incredible play. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) June 6, 2024

This pick shows off everything you want in a corner. His read and recognition to blow up the play. Then to turn back and with one hand snag the ball from behind him shows incredible hands and concentration. Then the presence of mind to turn back toward the goal line on his way down and, without missing a step, score with it.

Add all his abilities on the field with his enthusiasm for the game and for playing under coaches like Antonio Pierce and Ricky Manning Jr and the Raiders may have something special in Jones.

