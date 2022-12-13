The Cardinals have lost quarterback Kyler Murray, but the injuries are piling up on the Patriots early in Monday Night Football.

Patriots receiver DeVante Parker had his head driven into the ground on a hard hit from Antonio Hamilton after a 10-yard catch from Mac Jones. Parker lost the ball after he hit the ground, and Kliff Kingsbury challenged it, but the play was upheld.

As the Patriots went to the line for the next play, before the challenge, Parker could barely stand in his stance. Teammate Nelson Agholor screamed at officials to stop the play, which was never run because Kingsbury threw his red flag.

He has left for the locker room for a cognitive evaluation, and the Patriots list him as questionable to return.

Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton are all that remain at receiver for the Patriots. They could use Marcus Jones there, but he likely has a larger defensive role with cornerback Jack Jones injured.

Jones is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson had his left ankle rolled over on a 4-yard run with 2:15 left in the first quarter. He is questionable to return.

Rookie Kevin Harris replaced him.

Jack Jones, DeVante Parker, Rhamondre Stevenson questionable to return originally appeared on Pro Football Talk