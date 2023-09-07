Jack Jenkins: After UFC 293, it’ll be pretty clear that I’m here ‘to leave my mark’

SYDNEY – Jack Jenkins aims to put on a memorable performance at UFC 293.

Jenkins (12-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC) takes on Chepe Mariscal (14-6 MMA, 1-0 UFC) in a featherweight bout Saturday. Australia’s Jenkins has impressed since punching his ticket to the UFC through the Contender Series, and he plans on continuing to do so against Mariscal.

Jenkins is grateful for the spot on a big pay-per-view card, which is headlined by UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He shared the same card with Mariscal at UFC on ABC 5 in June, so he’s familiar with him and the exciting style of fighting he expects from him.

Jenkins talked about that and more at Wednesday’s UFC 293 media day in Sydney.

Check out the full interview in the video above. UFC 293 takes place Saturday at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.

