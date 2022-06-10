Jack Ingram's career by the numbers

Jack Ingram is one of the NASCAR Xfinity Series‘ greatest stars.

From the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series season in 1982 to his final season in 1991, Ingram accomplished more than any other driver in the series at the time.

That doesn‘t even include Ingram‘s success at the local racing level. He local racing résumé includes two track championships at Hickory Motor Speedway, the location of Saturday‘s inaugural Jack Ingram Memorial event.

Here‘s a look at some of the incredible statistics Ingram put together during his tenure in NASCAR and at Hickory Motor Speedway.

Unknown — Because records from Jack Ingram‘s heyday are incomplete, its unknown exactly how many races he won during his lengthy career.

2nd — Jack Ingram competed in 19 NASCAR Cup Series races from 1965 to 1981, earning a best finish of second at Hickory Motor Speedway in 1967. He finished one lap behind race winner Richard Petty.

8 — Of Jack Ingram‘s 31 NASCAR Xfinity Series victories, eight of them came at Hickory Motor Speedway. His first came in 1982 and his last came in 1987. He is tied with Tommy Houston for the most Xfinity Series wins at Hickory.

50 — Jack Ingram was 50 years old when he captured his final NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Hickory Motor Speedway in 1987.

1,256 — Jack Ingram led 1,256 laps in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at Hickory Motor Speedway, more than any other driver.

2 — Jack Ingram won two Hickory Motor Speedway track championships. His first came in 1968, with the second coming in 1971.

12 — Counting his two track titles at Hickory Motor Speedway, Jack Ingram won a total of 12 track championships at a variety of race tracks during his career.

2014 — Jack Ingram was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014.

26 — In his 31 NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Hickory Motor Speedway, he finished inside the top-10 26 times. The only driver with more top-10 finishes in Xfinity Series competition is Tommy Houston with 28.

3 — Before the NASCAR Xfinity Series was created, Jack Ingram won three-straight NASCAR Late Model Sportsman championships from 1972-74.

11 — Jack Ingram could usually be found driving his familiar No. 11 throughout the Southeast during his many years racing at local tracks and with the NASCAR Xfinity Series. All but one of his NASCAR Xfinity Series victories came in the No. 11.