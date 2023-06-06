Jack Ingram Memorial at Hickory Motor Speedway: TV channel, live stream, entry list, schedule

After a hugely successful debut at Hickory Motor Speedway in 2022, the second running of the Jack Ingram Memorial is scheduled for Saturday night.

Held in honor of the late Jack Ingram, a three-time NASCAR Late Model Sportsman champion and two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, the event will feature some of the Southeast’s best Late Model Stock Car competitors battling for 111 laps and a $5,011 top prize.

STREAMING: Watch Saturday’s Jack Ingram Memorial live on FloRacing

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Held for the first time last season, the event was won by current NASCAR Xfinity Series star Josh Berry in a car owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

A strong field is again expected to head to Hickory Motor Speedway to pursue a victory on Saturday night, including weekly stars like defending track champion Landon Huffman, Tyler Matthews and Kade Brown, among others.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2023 Jack Ingram Memorial at Hickory Motor Speedway.

Scenes from the Jack Ingram Memorial at North Carolina\

What TV channel is the Jack Ingram Memorial at Hickory Motor Speedway on in 2023?

All feature racing action from the 2023 Jack Ingram Memorial at Hickory Motor Speedway can be viewed live on FloRacing, the streaming home of all NASCAR Roots properties.

Advertisement

The race will not be shown on a television network.

Below is the complete schedule for coverage on FloRacing.

Date Start time How to watch Saturday, June 10 7 p.m. ET FloRacing

2023 Jack Ingram Memorial schedule

This year‘s event at Hickory is scheduled for Saturday, June 10. Below is the complete race-day schedule for the 2023 Jack Ingram Memorial.

(All times ET)

8 a.m. Sign In Begins 9:45 a.m. Pit Gates Open 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Optional Early Practice 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Late Model Pre-Tech Inspection 2 – 4:15 p.m. Practice 5 p.m. Qualifying 7 p.m. Feature Racing

Josh Berry and Dale Earnhardt Jr. in Victory Lane after Berry\

Entry list

A complete entry list for the Jack Ingram Memorial has not been released by track officials, but the event is expected to feature some of the top Late Model Stock Car racers from across the Southeast.

Advertisement

That includes defending Hickory track champion Landon Huffman, who has one victory this season at the historic 0.363-mile asphalt oval.

Kade Brown, who captured the track championship at South Carolina’s Florence Motor Speedway last season, is also expected to be in action, as well as current Hickory championship leader Tyler Matthews.