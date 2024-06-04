Jack Ingram Memorial at Hickory Motor Speedway: TV channel, live stream, entry list, schedule

Hickory Motor Speedway‘s newest crown jewel, the Jack Ingram Memorial, is set to return Saturday evening for its third running.

The race was first organized in 2022 to honor Jack Ingram, one of NASCAR‘s 75 Greatest Drivers who tallied two Hickory championships and recorded eight of his 31 NASCAR Xfinity Series victories at the facility, including his first and last triumph.

RELATED: Watch Saturday’s Jack Ingram Memorial live on FloRacing

Since its inception, the Jack Ingram Memorial has certified itself as one of the most notable events at Hickory alongside the Bobby Isaac Memorial and Fall Brawl. The event has attracted many of Hickory‘s local contingent of drivers along with a handful of outsiders seeking to win the race named after Ingram.

NASCAR Cup Series driver and Late Model Stock standout Josh Berry kicked off the new tradition by claiming the inaugural Jack Ingram Memorial. In 2023, the event belonged to the local drivers, as Tyler Matthews emerged victorious after chasing down and passing that season‘s track champion Kade Brown.

A fresh group of Late Model Stock drivers are set to descend upon Hickory this weekend with the goal of claiming a Jack Ingram Memorial victory.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2024 Jack Ingram Memorial on Saturday evening.

Ryan Millington (17), Isabella Robusto (55), Josh Berry (88) and Carson Kvapil (8) during the Jack Ingram Memorial at North Carolina\

What TV channel is the Jack Ingram Memorial at Hickory on in 2024?

All feature racing action from the 2024 Jack Ingram Memorial at Hickory Motor Speedway can be viewed live on FloRacing, the streaming home of all NASCAR Regional properties.

The race will not be shown on a television network.

Below is the complete schedule for coverage on FloRacing.

Date Start Time How to Watch Saturday, June 8 7 p.m. ET FloRacing

2024 race-day schedule

This year‘s event at Hickory Motor Speedway is schedule for Saturday, June 8. Below is the complete race-day schedule for the 2024 Jack Ingram Memorial.

(All times ET)

Time Event 8 a.m. Sign In Begins 9:45 a.m. Pit Gates Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Early Practice/Late Model Pre-Tech Inspection 2-4:15 p.m. Practice 5 p.m. Qualifying 7 p.m. Feature Racing

Tyler Matthews

Entry list

The official entry list for the 2024 Jack Ingram Memorial has not been released by Hickory Motor Speedway, but the event is expected to feature several talented Late Model Stock competitors from around the region.

Among those names is current Hickory Late Model Stock points leader Michael Bumgarner, who holds a comfortable advantage over Skylar Chaney with one victory at the track so far this year.

Plenty of second and third generation competitors are anticipated for Saturday evening, as well. They include Clark Houston, the son of two-time track champion Tommy Houston, along with Shane Huffman‘s son Landon S. Huffman.