Jack Hughes with a Powerplay Goal vs. New York Islanders
Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils) with a Powerplay Goal vs. New York Islanders, 10/20/2023
Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils) with a Powerplay Goal vs. New York Islanders, 10/20/2023
Duke was voted No. 2 in this year's preseason AP Poll.
The Rangers fell behind 3-2 with a chaotic ALCS Game 5 loss, and Arizona is looking to even the NLCS against Philadelphia.
The Rangers led late before a ninth-inning, three-run home run from Jose Altuve provided the knockout punch for the Astros.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
Dan Titus uncovers three centers available in the late rounds of drafts who could help fantasy teams to titles.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Which potent NFL squad will deliver the most fantasy points on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 7?
UFC 294 is a stacked card with many consequential bouts. We look at the keys in the rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski and debate whether Khamzat Chimaev has gotten into Kamaru Usman's head.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some very important findings that could help you to victory in Week 7.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 7.
Penn State heads to Ohio State in a matchup of top-10 teams.
Points could be hard to come by in this crucial ACC matchup.
With the ALCS now tied 2-2, the Astros have a whole new series — and the bats and the experience to take advantage vs. the Rangers.
“We never give up,” Marte said after the Diamondbacks finally drove home the run that notched their first victory of the series.
Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez & Co. didn't pull any punches with an offensive barrage that began from the first pitch.
Team owners' renewal of Goodell sends a message they like the direction he's taking the league. Here's what that will entail going forward.
The 31-year-old sustained the injury during a win over the Patriots.
The Cavs learned a lot about themselves last season and are hoping that experience — and some key additions — will pay off in the playoffs.
Jason Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum to give his unique perspective on the NFL by going through every NFL division and giving a team Mike is buying stock in and one he's selling from each. Fitz and Mike go in-depth on the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears and more before finishing things off with "Tannenbaum's Top Tier:" the four teams Mike thinks have the legs to win the Super Bowl this season. Later, Fitz is joined as always by another former GM, Michael Lombardi, to discuss the topics Michael thinks are flying under the radar this week: the Los Angeles Chargers and their inability to win close games, the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff's career revival and the red zone troubles which have been a problem for offenses league-wide this season.