Jack Hughes with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils) with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 04/20/2021
On a night when a social media star knocked out a former MMA champion in a ridiculously one-sided fashion, Robert Whittaker reminded the world what a true fighter is all about.
Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, one of the leading figures in the breakaway European Super League project, will step down from his role at United at the end of 2021, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. United have been one of the leading clubs involved in the breakaway project and Woodward was singled out for criticism by the head of European soccer's governing body Aleksander Ceferin. "I am extremely proud to have served United and it has been an honour to work for the world’s greatest football club for the past 16 years," Woodward, who joined United in 2005 and took over in his current role in 2012, said in a statement.
Kevin Durant is only 10 days removed from his return following a hamstring injury.
After trying to block a pass, Donovan Mitchell landed and rolled his right ankle hard on the court on Friday afternoon.
Shane Bieber tossed eight innings and became the first pitcher in modern baseball history to strike out at least 10 batters in his first four starts of a season as the Cleveland Indians snapped the Cincinnati Reds' seven-game home winning streak with a 6-3 victory on Sunday. Looking to help the Indians avoid being swept, Bieber (2-1) allowed three runs, six hits and fanned a season-high 13 while walking two. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Bieber is the first major leaguer since the mound was placed at its current distance in 1893 to strike out at least 10 in his first four starts.
Heat guard Tyler Herro played like a star as a rookie in the 2020 playoffs.
Remembering the draft-day trade for running back Jerome Bettis 25 years ago.
A friendly bet between former Royals teammates had Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady trading jabs on Twitter.
Why do the Red Sox wave to the dugout after making it to second base? Allow John Tomase to explain.
The Vancouver Canucks returned to the ice after a COVID-19 outbreak prompted nearly four weeks of worrying, wondering and waiting. Bo Harvat scored his second goal of the game 1:19 into the extra period, giving the Canucks a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night. “This isn’t just your regular win during the regular season," coach Travis Green said.
NASCAR officials issued penalties Tuesday to three teams — two in the Cup Series and one in the Camping World Truck Series — for lug-nut violations in last weekend’s events at Richmond Raceway. The infractions, filed under the heading of Sections 10.9.10.4 (tires and wheels) in each series’ rule book, resulted in fines for each […]
Cobb has made nearly 250 Truck and Xfinity Series starts and said she was running Sunday's Cup Series race at Talladega. But NASCAR did not approve her to enter.
Ed Woodward has reportedly resigned as chairman of Manchester United in the wake of European Super League fallout, according to multiple reports.
Does this new ESPN mock draft hit the mark for the Steelers?
Marlon Vera is ready to get back in the octagon and will look to get back in the win column.
Jabari Parker seems excited about his opportunity with the Celtics, who feature some faces familiar to the No. 2 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
Jimmie Johnson offered Monday morning congratulations to Alex Bowman, his successor in the No. 48 Chevrolet, for his Sunday victory at Richmond Raceway. The triumph marked the No. 48 car’s first win since 2017, adding another measure of success to the number’s legacy at Hendrick Motorsports. RELATED: Bowman wins Richmond | Cup Series standings Johnson […]
Kevin Stefanski on Sheldon Richardson: 'I hope that there's a scenario' the recently released DT returns to the Browns
"We're back to square one."
NASCAR does not approve Jennifer Jo Cobb to run Sunday's Cup race at Talladega; Rick Ware Racing will need another driver for the No. 15 car.