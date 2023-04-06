Jack Hughes with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

The first round of the Masters is here.
Jon Rahm bounced back from an opening catastrophe to surge into the lead at the Masters.
"To go around this place bogey-free is pretty cool."
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger react to Angel Reese’s thoughts on Jill Biden’s invitation to Iowa & a new committee to try to further women’s college athletics.
Brooks Koepka looked like the major killer of old in Round 1 of the Masters.
Matt Harmon & Charles McDonald take a look at the big four QBs expected to be drafted at the top of this month's NFL draft: CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Levis & Anthony Richardson.
Woods finished two over Thursday, but had a front row view of what it will take to compete here in the 87th Masters. Hovland, a 25-year-old from Norway via Oklahoma State, went 7-under and sits tied with Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka for first.
In addition to speeding up the game, the new rules were intended to tip the scales back toward offense.
The proposal is a reversal of the policy Biden ran on during the 2020 presidential election.
One of the best traditions in American sports returns this week.
Much will change between now and Week 1, but at this moment, which NFL divisions are the most and least competitive? Yahoo Sports looked at various BetMGM odds and put together a composite picture.
Will Zalatoris was set to return this week after a stomach bug forced him out of the WGC-Match Play last month.
It's Lampard's second stint in charge of Chelsea. He was fired from his job at Everton in January.
Kade McClure wasn't happy after Tatis went yard.
Sometimes, the simplest of stats are the best. Scott Pianowski highlights some key players making an early-season impact (or lack thereof).
Bettors are hoping for a repeat Masters champ.
As the 2023 Masters begins, change is in the air.
The first major championship of the year is finally here.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie helps you finish the MLB week on a high note, zeroing in on the weekend matchup between the Rockies and Nationals.
Cam Newton listed a dozen quarterbacks he'd be willing to back up this season. Whether that feeling is reciprocated remains to be seen.