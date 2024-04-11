Advertisement

Jack Herron Breaks State Goals Record for Wyoming Seminary Lacrosse

Nick Zelaya
Jack Herron’s five goals tonight against Blair Academy passed Crestwood’s Anthony Caporuscio for the most goals in Pennsylvania state history, with 321. Herron is a four-year starter for the Blue Knights and is committed to Christopher Newport University.

