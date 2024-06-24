🚨 Jack Harrison returns to Everton on loan from Leeds

Everton have re-signed Jack Harrison on a season-long loan from Leeds United.

Harrison spent last season on loan at Goodison Park, making 35 appearances, scoring four goals.

And after parent club Leeds were unable to achieve promotion to the Premier League last term, the 27-year-old will head back to the Toffees for a second spell.

“It’s brilliant to be back. Everton is a great club, there is a fantastic group of lads here and I’m excited to get started again with a full pre-season of training,” said Harrison.

“Last year, I had a lot of enjoyment at the club. We had to face a lot of adversity but we were able to continue on and have a good season overall.

“There are a lot of reasons for wanting to return to Everton. I think the club in general – the fans, the staff, the manager, my teammates – everyone made me feel really comfortable right away and that’s somewhere you want to be as a player. It’s a great place to play football.

“The other thing is I know I have a lot more to offer. That’s extra motivation for me to go back and prove to myself and to Everton Football Club that I can do more on the pitch.

“This season I’ll be able to have a full pre-season and hopefully hit the ground running.”

Harrison initially joined Leeds on loan from Manchester City in 2018, before making the move permanent in 2021.

He signed a new contract at Elland Road in April 2023 which isn’t set to expire until June 2028.