Jack Grealish suffers embarrassing moment celebrating Manchester City’s Premier League win

Jack Grealish struggled to operate a confetti cannon to celebrate Manchester City's historic fourth straight Premier League title on Sunday, 19 May.

Hilarious footage shows the England international asking how to open the confetti before it backfired at him, making him jump.

Pep Guardiola's side dashed Arsenal's hopes of victory of their first league title in 20 years with a 3-1 win over West Ham.

The Gunners could have taken the championship had City dropped points, but their 2-1 win against Everton was in vain and left them two points behind.