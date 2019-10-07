Is Jack Grealish ready for England? Aston Villa star's switch to No 10 could pay rich dividends for club and country

Jack Gealish produced a midfield masterclass against Norwich - Aston Villa FC

Jack Grealish is further up the pitch for Aston Villa and, perhaps, closer to the England squad. Grealish’s switch in position at Carrow Road led to his best performance back in the Premier League, and the call-up he desperately craves from Gareth Southgate could be around the corner.

Dean Smith moved his captain into what was effectively a No 10 role in a forward front three and it paid off spectacularly, with the 24 year-old involved in all of Villa’s five goals and given more freedom to dictate play.

Grealish even scored the third, finishing off a fine attacking move, and the tactical tweak from Smith is surely the way forward for Villa on their return to the top flight.

Southgate has been keeping a close eye on Grealish so far this season, and the attacking midfielder hopes international recognition is not too far away.

When asked if he expected to make the England squad for this month’s European qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, Grealish said: “No, not really. Not at the moment. I know for a fact if I play to the best of my ability then I can get in there. This time, truthfully, I did not expect to get in.

Jack Grealish fires the ball into the back of the net Credit: action images

“If I keep on performing the way I know I can, hopefully this will give me a big lift and hopefully (I will get in) soon.”

Grealish certainly showed his attacking prowess against an admittedly frail Norwich defence, having more touches in an opposition area (six) than in any other game this season, and four shots.

On moving further up the pitch, he said: “When the manager first pulled me and asked how I felt about playing there, I said: ‘Listen, I will play wherever’.

“Obviously I have my certain positions but I am just happy to be on the pitch. I am captain and I want to lead by example and anywhere I play will be fine.

“I liked this position because I am not really playing as a left winger. I am in off the left, kind of like a No.10."

In front of the Duke of Cambridge and his family, Villa were rampant and £21 million joint-record signing Wesley scored twice within the opening half hour, then missed a penalty.

The Duke of Cambridge and his family watch Aston Villa play Norwich Credit: getty images

But Villa ran riot in the second half, with Grealish, Conor Hourihane and substitute Douglas Luiz all adding excellent goals.

Norwich did manage a late consolation through substitute Josip Drmic, but this was a chastening afternoon for head coach Daniel Farke.

Ten players were missing through injury, and captain Ben Godfrey will fly to Munich on Monday to undergo a hernia operation.

Max Aarons, the defender, said: “We have to dust ourselves down. It's tough to take, it's annoying, but we have got to come back from this.

“They were avoidable goals and we could have taken our chances. If we had taken our chances early on like we did in the Manchester City game it could have been a different story.”