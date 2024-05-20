Jack Grealish leads Manchester City title celebrations as players party night away

England star Jack Grealish led Manchester City’s title-winning celebrations as players partied the night away following their fourth Premier League win in a row.

City beat West Ham 3-1 on Sunday (19 May) to beat Arsenal to the top spot by just two points.

Grealish shared several clips on his own Instagram account as players celebrated their win.

In one story, Grealish can be seen holding up his medal and singing Natasha Bedingfield’s hit Unwritten.

Another clip, shared later on in the evening, shows a group dancing and singing Don't You Want Me by The Human League.