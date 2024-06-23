Jack Grealish informs Manchester City staff of major pre-season decision – Training ongoing over summer

Manchester City have reportedly been made aware of a major decision being made by England star Jack Grealish ahead of their pre-season period later this summer.

The 28-year-old narrowly missed out on England’s final squad roster for the ongoing European Championships in Germany, in his latest setback following a challenging personal season with Manchester City.

A mixture of inconsistent opportunities in Pep Guardiola’s forward line, coupled with a run of injury problems upon returning to squad action, and somewhat of a struggle coming to terms with life post-Treble saw Grealish’s progression significantly halted.

On the contrary, Manchester City’s summer signing Jeremy Doku was largely able to excel in Grealish’s left-sided midfield role, despite a minor blip in his own form during the middle phase of the campaign.

But Jack Grealish is seemingly determined to get back to the player and form that saw him establish himself as an integral cog in Pep Guardiola’s winning machine during the second-half of their 2022/23 season.

According to the information of The Daily Star, Jack Grealish has now told Manchester City that he will be back with the club ‘several days’ before the official return date set by manager Pep Guardiola.

The Premier League champions are not due to take on the first of their pre-season friendlies until July 23, with first-team stars not involved at the ongoing European Championships due back two weeks earlier on July 9.

From the side of Jack Grealish, the report claims that the £100 million forward is understood to feel that his lack of minutes under Pep Guardiola at the end of last season played a part in him missing out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s final squad for the tournament in Germany.

The former Aston Villa captain has already showcased footage of him getting his summer fitness work underway, with the most recent upload to his social media channels appearing to show him working at Juventus’ training facilities.

Speaking at the end of April, during Manchester City’s run-in towards a fourth successive Premier League title, Grealish himself admitted to struggles throughout the last campaign, but spoke of feeling good at that moment in time.

“At the start of the season, I just didn’t feel I was playing well,” Grealish admitted. “I didn’t really feel that fit if I’m honest. Coming in the team, playing a game, then being out of the team, in and out, it was a little bit difficult but I feel good now.”

Manchester City could yet bring in further recruits in the attacking line this summer, with the club set to make a decision on Brazilian international forward Savio during the pre-season tour of the United States.