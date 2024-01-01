Jack Grealish demands justice after ‘traumatic’ burglary

Jack Grealish's home was broken into on December 27 - Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Jack Grealish has laid bare the devastating impact of a £1 million burglary of his new home while his loved ones were inside watching him play on television.

The Manchester City star broke his silence on Wednesday night’s “traumatic” break-in at his Cheshire mansion that saw thieves make off with high-value jewellery and watches.

Grealish’s fiancée, Sasha Atwood, and his closest relatives had been inside watching him help City beat Everton in the Premier League when they heard a disturbance and pressed a panic button, The Sun newspaper reported.

An alarm was raised and an emergency response was launched with a helicopter, police dogs and several officers sent to the property near Knutsford, but no suspects were detected. Footage from Wednesday’s game showed a visibly concerned Grealish rushing down the tunnel at Goodison Park after receiving a message from a member of team staff.

Sharing a picture of himself with his dog, Grealish addressed the incident for the first time on Instagram on Sunday, posting:

Neighbours said Grealish had only moved into the 24-acre property on Christmas Eve. They described hearing an alarm going off for around 20 minutes before a police helicopter began circling above.

Thomas Simpson, 71, told MailOnline: “It’s a shock and he only moved in a few days ago. The last few months there has been a lot of work going on with more than 30 work vans parked down the lane, so we knew he was coming.”

Another neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: “It’s a real shame as he’s only just moved in on Christmas Eve or the day before. He’d spent £500,000 on security fencing but that clearly hasn’t done the trick.”

The seven-bedroom mansion contains a helipad, a tennis court, full-sized football and cricket pitches, and a lake.

A spokesman for Cheshire Constabulary said: “At around 9.50pm on Wednesday Dec 27 police were called to reports of a burglary. The caller reported that a number of items had been stolen.

“Officers, supported by the police dogs and NPAS (National Police Air Service), were deployed and searches were conducted in the local area, but there was no trace of the suspects. No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing.”

On Friday, Pep Guardiola, Grealish’s City manager, urged players not to display their lifestyle on social media after his player became the latest Premier League star targeted by burglars. Grealish was allowed to miss training on the day after the Everton match to be with his family but started City’s win against Sheffield United on Saturday.

