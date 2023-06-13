Jack Grealish - Jack Grealish's 48-hour bender in pictures: Leather shorts in Ibiza to topless bus party in Manchester - Getty Images/Tom Flathers

Three trophies, three countries, three outfits, and three drinks of choice. It is fair to say Jack Grealish knows how to celebrate a Treble.

How Grealish spent the last 48 hours celebrating Manchester City’s extraordinary season from the final whistle to the club’s open-top bus parade around Manchester.

Saturday 9.50 pm (BST) – Emotional BT interview

Where: Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul.

Outfit: Manchester City kit .

Like a wedding ceremony, the tears usually flow first before the ties are loosened and heels come off as the alcohol kicks in.

Like a proud groom, Grealish showed his vulnerability by crying in front of the camera as BT Sport attempted to interview him on the final whistle.

“It is what you work your whole life for ” as his true Brummie accent shuddered through his emotions. Not quite the Ozzy Osbourne Grammy acceptance speech, but a fitting start to what would ensue.

Grealish rating: 4/10

"This is what I have worked for my whole life" ❤️



An emotional Jack Grealish reflects on completing the treble 🏆#UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/0kpHjbK3ND — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 10, 2023

Saturday 11.00 pm – Changing room celebrations

Where: Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul.

Outfit: Manchester City kit.

After hugging his family and girlfriend on the pitch and lifting the trophy with his team-mates, there were no breaks on Grealish’s celebration train as he went down the tunnel and cracked open a can of Heineken inside the changing room as they sang to Oasis’ Wonderwall.

A cluster of loud Instagram stories followed of him shouting lyrics before leading a tribute to match-winner Rodri.

Grealish rating: 5/10

Sunday 1.00 am – Mixed-zone walk

Where: Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul.

Outfit: Manchester City kit.

A couple cans deep and the volume cranked up a bit as City left the dressing room and headed for the team bus.

With a hat on backwards, a fresh can of Heineken in one hand with a boom box in the other, City’s No 10 strutted through the mixed-zone blaring Fleetwood Mac’s Everywhere in his sliders as he interrupted Kevin De Bruyne’s interview with journalists.

An entourage of City staff followed him with a bucket of beers, no doubt by the orders of City’s very own Peaky Blinder.

Grealish rating: 6/10

HAHAHAHA O GREALISH TÁ SOLTINHO! 😂🎶🔊 Pode comemorar, meu filho, hoje é dia de dormir com a Orelhuda do lado! #CasaDaChampions pic.twitter.com/jtvaZo4jkI — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) June 10, 2023

Sunday 6.00 am – Karaoke with Erling Haaland

Where: City team hotel, Istanbul.

Outfit: Manchester City kit.

After continuing the party on the bus, the celebrations got into full flow at the team hotel as the Heineken were swapped for large bottles of champagne and Grey Goose vodka.

The level of intoxication must have reached “blurry-vision” levels as social media postings simmered before a video surfaced of Erling Haaland and Grealish leading a karaoke session which was turned into a “have you ever won the Treble” chant.

Haaland and the rest of the squad had at least changed, and presumably showered, while Grealish became the loner still in full-kit.

Grealish rating: 8/10

There’s nothing quite like Jack Grealish still partying at 6am in his full kit 😭



What a menace.



*Coarse language warning*



Tag a mate who's like Grealish on the drink.



🎥: generalstonsey/Twitter, jackgrealish/TikTok, obviouslyruben/Twitter, tntsportsmex/Twitter#OptusSport pic.twitter.com/ZohL2jXVHa — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) June 12, 2023

Sunday 12.00 pm – Double parked and window shopping

Where: City team hotel, Istanbul.

Outfit: Manchester City kit.

Still unchanged and this time double parked with a beer and glass full of vodka, Grealish showed no signs of slowing down after storming a stage to rap over blaring music.

Kalvin Phillips took over as lead chant-maker with the now famous “Johnnnny, Johnny Stones” remix to Boney M’s Daddy Cool as the rest of the City squad joined in.

Assumptions he is beginning to plateau ends after he was seen poking out of the skylight of the team bus as they made their way to the airport.

Grealish rating: 6/10

Jack Grealish - Jack Grealish's 48-hour bender in pictures: Leather shorts in Ibiza to topless bus party in Manchester - PA/Mike Egerton



Sunday 4.00 pm – Stumbling back to Manchester

Where: Across Europe/ Manchester airport runway.

Outfit: Manchester City apparel.

As the plane touched down back in Manchester, the City players all lined up for the customary picture on the steps and while the rest of them looked like they had got some rest, Grealish was hidden at the back, almost being held up by Julian Alvarez.

The pre-hangover feeling started kicking in as his attempt to walk in the straight line was good viewing. Pictures revealed he was still the life and soul of the celebrations, using the steward’s tannoy system to keep the party going. At least at this time he had changed.

Grealish rating: 7.5/10

Monday 12.30 am – 12 hours in Ibiza

Where: Ibiza.

Outfit: Hawaiian shirt, leather shorts.

Hair of the dog. The show must go on. As many others winded down, Grealish and a group of City players used their time at the airport to charter a flight to party island Ibiza to now celebrate their Treble-winning exploits in style.

Dressed for the occasion in a funky short and leather shorts Grealish and co partied until the early hours of the morning.

Reports suggest Grealish was offered a wheelchair to carry him out and a picture on the front of a national newspaper showed him being held aloft by Kyle Walker.

Grealish rating: 9/10

Monday 6.50 pm – Serenading Bernado Silva on the tram

Where: Manchester tram.

Outfit: Topless.

As the group arrived back in Manchester, Grealish was spotted still wearing his Ibiza outfit before the bus parade.

Rain and storms causing an hour delay gave him time to freshen up as he opted to hang City’s ‘Treble’ t-shirt round his neck.

The beverage of choice was champagne, as the players took the tram from their training centre to the bus. The singing did not stop either, this time he was telling Bernando Silva to “please don’t go.”

Grealish rating: 7/10

Monday 8.00 pm – Champagne showers and Grealish the Redeemer

Where: Manchester bus parade.

Outfit: Topless.

This is what the last 48 hours were building up to. Peak Jack Grealish. A speech to fans claiming he had not slept as he posed as City’s party leader wearing a hi-vis.

A version of Gascoigne’s dentist chair celebration with a bottle of Grey Goose would be an on-stage party trick. An Instagram live would be fired up where Haaland would drown him in champagne as Manchester storms failed to rain on his parade.

It ends with Grealish aloft at the front of the bus, topless, arms spread as he looks up to the heavens like Christ the Redeemer. The bender was complete.

Grealish rating: 10/10

Jack Grealish - - Getty Images/Lexy Ilsley

